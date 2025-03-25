Bengaluru college students pull off heartwarming farewell prank for teacher, internet loves it. Watch

A group of students from Bengaluru’s Christ University pulled off a wholesome prank on their class teacher, leaving social media emotional. A video capturing the unexpected moment has gone viral, showcasing a unique farewell celebration that resonated with many online. Bengaluru college students staged a fake fight to surprise their teacher on his farewell.S(Instagram/monsoon.dey)

From classroom chaos to a surprise celebration

The viral video, shared by a student named Monsy on Instagram, has amassed over four million views. It begins with what appears to be a heated argument between students inside the classroom, prompting their concerned teacher to intervene. However, instead of escalating into chaos, the staged fight takes an unexpected turn. The moment the teacher steps in, the students break into cheers, revealing that it was all a setup to surprise him on their last day of college.

With a cake in hand and a room filled with joy, the students turned their farewell into an unforgettable memory. The caption of the video perfectly sums up the moment: "Last day of college had to be dramatic."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with love and nostalgia

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the emotional moment, with many recalling their own college days.

“This is so wholesome! Made me tear up. The teacher’s reaction is everything,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Wish we had done something like this for our professors. This is gold!”

A third person chimed in, “The best kind of prank—one filled with love and gratitude. Hats off to these students!”

Others shared how the video made them nostalgic. “Miss my college days! The bond with teachers is something special,” one person wrote. Another said, “I can’t believe this generation is so thoughtful. This is beautiful.”

Many praised the teacher’s genuine reaction. “The way he smiles and takes it all in… that’s the mark of a great teacher who is loved by his students,” a user remarked.

A few even joked about how their own pranks would have gone differently. “If we pulled this off in our college, we’d be facing detention instead of cake!” one comment read.