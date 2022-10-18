Home / Trending / Hungry bride relishes a pizza before wedding ceremonies. Watch

Hungry bride relishes a pizza before wedding ceremonies. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 18, 2022 04:45 PM IST

In the video, the bride can be seen relaxing and enjoying a pizza before the wedding begisn.

Bride enjoying a pizza.(Instagram/@mua.supreetmann)
Bride enjoying a pizza.(Instagram/@mua.supreetmann)
ByVrinda Jain

We all know how tiring a wedding can be, especially for a bride. Brides generally have to wake up early in the morning, check the preparations, get ready for the wedding ceremony, and so much more. Amid this, many brides stay hungry for hours. But, when they finally get to have something, many brides like to fill their stomachs so they can energise for further ceremonies. Recently, a video of a bride devouring a pizza has been doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, the bride is dressed in an embellished pink coloured lehnga and jewellery. As she is sitting on a chair, she has a box of pizza and can be seen enjoying a slice of it.

Take a look at the full video of the bride having pizza before her wedding here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. The video also has 6000 likes and several comments. One person said, "When you can't do without pizza!" Another person added, "Humy to shadi wale din kuch bhi acha nae lag raha tha bohot tension thi (I didn't like anything on my wedding day. I had so much tension.) Someone also said, "Apne shaadi me log shaadi ka khana khayega ki pizza (Will someone eat their wedding food or pizza?)" Some others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bride food wedding + 1 more
bride food wedding

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out