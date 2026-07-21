Husband asks techie wife to take over all parenting duties so he can become ‘AI native’

For nearly two decades after the 2008 financial crisis, landing a job at companies like Meta, Google or Microsoft was seen as one of the safest and most prestigious career paths. Computer science boomed because tech offered high salaries and stability. AI-driven layoffs over the last couple of years, however, have shaken Silicon Valley’s reputation as a place of opportunity.

A man's quest to become 'AI native' left his wife to parent their kids alone. (Representational image)

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A Washington Post report now documents how tech workers feel less secure than ever, contrasting strong corporate performance with declining confidence among individuals.

The anxiety extends beyond fears of layoffs, with many employees feeling compelled to prove they can keep pace with the AI race or risk being left behind. One San Francisco family told the newspaper how that pressure had reshaped life at home.

The race to become ‘AI native’

The wife, a 31-year-old tech worker, told the Washington Post that her husband’s quest to become an ‘AI native’ employee left her to shoulder all parenting responsibilities.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the woman said that a few months ago, her husband — who works as an engineering manager — asked her to take over all parenting responsibilities so he could focus on becoming ‘AI native’.

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{{^usCountry}} An AI native employee is one who has redesigned their entire workflow around automation tools. Unlike a traditional professional or an "AI-curious" worker who uses chatbots for one-off tasks, an AI native uses artificial intelligence as a core partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An AI native employee is one who has redesigned their entire workflow around automation tools. Unlike a traditional professional or an "AI-curious" worker who uses chatbots for one-off tasks, an AI native uses artificial intelligence as a core partner. {{/usCountry}}

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The San Francisco tech worker said the experience was “surreal” as her husband locked himself in his office, working on AI projects.

His bet paid off, in a way. At the end, the husband thanked her, saying he had become the top AI user in his company.

Incident sparks debate

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The incident, highlighted in the WP report, raised eyebrows on social media as people debated parenting duties versus professional ones. A post highlighting the incident has been viewed 2.7 million times on X.

“I didn't see my dad much, but his sacrifice was worth it... he became AI native finally,” quipped one X user.

“Giving up everything to become the top user of AI at my company,” another joked.

“These people have completely outsourced being human. What an absolutely soulless place San Fran has become,” a third added.

“Please I am begging you guys to touch grass and spend time with your kids,” Hello Patient founder Alex Cohen said.