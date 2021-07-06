Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

srimSome videos showcasing the antics of doggos are not only amusing but relatable too and this Reddit video of a husky aptly proves the point. The clip may remind you of your workout sessions and make you say me too.

The video shows the husky holding a toy with its front paws just like a human. As the clip goes on it tries some exercises with the toy.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 9,900 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable doggo’s actions left many gushing. While some depicted the doggo’s probable thoughts in a hilarious way, others

"Look at you all fluffy and.. Oops.. Zzzz," wrote a Reddit user. “Ok, just ten more reps and I’ll crush this workout,” commented another. “Yup, certified normal husky behaviour, lol,” said a third.

“Okay that is definitely me!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?