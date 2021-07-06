Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch
trending

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

"Look at you all fluffy and.. Oops.. Zzzz," wrote a Reddit user while voicing the doggo's probable thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The image shows the husky 'working out'.(Reddit)

srimSome videos showcasing the antics of doggos are not only amusing but relatable too and this Reddit video of a husky aptly proves the point. The clip may remind you of your workout sessions and make you say me too.

The video shows the husky holding a toy with its front paws just like a human. As the clip goes on it tries some exercises with the toy.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 9,900 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable doggo’s actions left many gushing. While some depicted the doggo’s probable thoughts in a hilarious way, others

"Look at you all fluffy and.. Oops.. Zzzz," wrote a Reddit user. “Ok, just ten more reps and I’ll crush this workout,” commented another. “Yup, certified normal husky behaviour, lol,” said a third.

“Okay that is definitely me!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video reddit
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP