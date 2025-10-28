Hyderabad man shocked as cab drivers demand upto 5,000 for early morning airport ride: 'It's a scam'

A Hyderabad based flyer has raised concerns over what he described as unusually high cab charges for airport travel during early morning hours. Sharing his experience on the social platform Reddit, the user wrote, "I had a flight at 7 am today. I booked a cab at 4:00 in the morning. The cab driver called and asked where I was headed. I told him, Airport. He sounded surprised and then said, Give some extra accordingly. I replied, I will pay according to the app fare." A Hyderabad man posted on reddit that taxi drivers asked huge sums for airport travel.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The user further mentioned that the driver insisted there were route issues and possible delays, eventually demanding ₹5,000 for the ride. When the user refused, he claimed similar behaviour from other cab drivers as well. "It was the same story with other cab drivers. They were quoting anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹6,000. I did not understand what was going on, so I asked my friend to drop me instead. There was some traffic on the way, but he dropped me off quickly."

He concluded his post by asking fellow residents whether something unusual was happening with cabs to the airport or if drivers were "just trying to extort extra money from customers because they know people will not find another cab immediately."

Check out the post here:

Post sparks community debate

The Reddit discussion was titled, "Anyone else facing crazy cab prices to Hyderabad airport early in the morning." It quickly drew attention from several users who shared similar frustrations and opinions.

One commenter expressed, "Greed, nothing else. Five thousand is too too much. For a seven thousand flight, he is expecting five thousand charge to the airport?" Another user responded that "It is a scam. I have encountered this discussion multiple times. Do not waste your time arguing with them. Cancel and proceed to book another ride."

A third user insisted there is no basis for such demands, saying, "This is a pure scam. There will not be any traffic in the morning." Some suggested alternative services with one noting, "MMT's airport cab booking is something I have started using and it has been great. I would recommend checking it out."

Another user claimed it is a coordinated move among drivers, adding, "All these people are connected via group chats. I think they collectively discussed and decided to harass people going to the airport because they think people flying in planes are rich and it is time sensitive so they cannot wait." A final commenter summed up the sentiment by stating, "This cannot be acceptable."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)