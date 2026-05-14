Hyderabad woman calls out ‘comp off’ culture at workplaces: ‘Where is work-life balance?’

A Hyderabad woman has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing her frustration with the concept of compensatory offs, commonly known as comp offs, in corporate workplaces. Taking to Instagram, a woman named Khyathi posted a video in which she questioned why employees are made to work on weekends or holidays and then given a day off on a random working day. A Hyderabad woman slammed comp offs, saying being given a random weekday off left her with no social life. (Instagram/almostsundaee)

(Also read: Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies)

In the video, Khyathi said, "I absolutely hate the concept of comp offs. What do you mean you make me work on weekends and some holidays and give me a comp off on some random working day where none of my friends or family members are available? What do you want me to do on that day, just sit in the home and do yoga? That too in this summers, huh, what? Just because I'm doing this for money does not mean I don't have any social life.”

(Also read: ‘India loses hours daily in traffic’: Techie backs PM Modi’s work from home push)

She added that while she enjoys spending time alone, being given an off on a working day does not make up for losing a weekend or holiday. “Also, I do love my lonely time but that does not mean you give me some random holiday on a working day and make me go to a cafe and spend 1000, 2000 rupees on food all by myself sitting there watching stars, ceiling lights? No, this is not what I want," she said.

‘Where is the work life balance?’ Khyathi further argued that companies often defend such arrangements by saying employees are still working only five days a week. However, she said the issue lies in employees having no control over which five days they work.

"And then in the end you say, 'See we're still making you work only five days a week.' Five days a week of my choice you make me work, then I'll be okay. What is this? You only select when I should work, when I should not work and then you give me holiday on one day where I have to sit alone the entire day without any social battery and life,” she said.

Questioning the idea of work life balance, she added, "And the worst part is they only talk about work-life balance. Where is this work-life balance coming from when my life is also becoming work only because of your schedule?"

Watch the clip here: