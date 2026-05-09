Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies

Is the flexibility of remote work worth the price of your privacy? This is the question haunting the internet after a woman shared her recent interview experience. While the role promised the comfort of home, it came with a "big brother" catch: mandatory webcam surveillance and 10-minute interval screenshots to track "efficiency." The job seeker noted that such restricted cultures stifle growth and create more pressure than a traditional office environment. The job seeker’s post about WFH policies for a job role has prompted various comments on social media. (Instagram/@sprinkleofgurleen_)

“I recently gave a job interview and one of their policies is just stuck in my head. It was all going well. There is a work from home role in which they wanted to keep a track of our work,” Gurleen said in a video shared on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease

She went on to explain that the company’s definition of tracking included recording the employee's screen and watching them on a webcam. “And on top of that, they will take your screenshots of working. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can't even sit still for 10 minutes.”

She continued, “And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like a torture to me.”

Explaining, she added that her interest in the role decreased after she learned about the policy.

“Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is more strict surveillance than office. I don't know if you would align with this type of job, but it was definitely not for me.”

“Hiring Humans or Robots!???” Gurleen asked while sharing the video.

(HT.com has reached out to Gurleen. This report will be updated when she responds)