Candidate tells HR they’re ‘highly unprofessional’, blocks them interview no-show

A job-seeker was left waiting alone during a scheduled interview as the HR professional simply didn’t show up without informing beforehand. Instead of accepting that these things happen and calling it a day, the candidate criticised the HR over a personal WhatsApp message and withdrew his job application. The candidate blocked the HR who ghosted him (Pexels/Representational Image)

A screenshot of his biting text is now going viral, with many calling it a courageous reaction in a punishing job market.

The viral screenshot A screenshot of the exchange between the candidate and the HR professional was shared on X by Sapna Madan, whose bio describes her as an investor.

The screenshot began with a message from the HR asking the candidate to join the virtual meeting five minutes before the scheduled time.

The next day, at 2:58 pm, the candidate texted the HR to say he was in the meeting. On receiving no response, he sent a follow-up text at 3:07 pm.

“Hii wanted to know the update about the scheduled interview,” the candidate said.

(Also read: HR rejects candidate for asking about WFH, wants employees with ‘CEO-level attitude’)

The HR replied saying they would share the meeting link one hour before the scheduled time, completely oblivious to the fact that the scheduled meeting time had already come and gone.

“Whenever it is scheduled, I will share the meeting link with you at least 1 hour in advance, as I am currently not feeling well,” they said.

Candidate withdraws application The candidate reminded the HR that the meeting was scheduled for “right now”, i.e., 3 pm. He then sent a biting message calling the HR’s attitude unprofessional and blocking them.

“Your lack of timely communication regarding this matter is highly unprofessional. I had been preparing for this since morning, and as a result, I am no longer interested,” the candidate said.