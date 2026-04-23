HR rejects candidate for asking about WFH, wants employees with ‘CEO-level attitude’

A job seeker's viral video has reignited the debate over "hustle culture" after a promising interview ended abruptly. An Instagram user recently shared a bizarre encounter where a simple request for Saturday work-from-home flexibility was met with a lecture on corporate devotion. When HR claimed they only hire people with a “CEO-level attitude,” the candidate’s witty retort about the actual job title prompted the recruiter to hang up. Snippets from a video shared by a job seeker on Instagram. (Instagram/@uditavibes)

“Asked for WFH on Saturdays… got told they need a 'CEO-level attitude,’ Instagram user Udita wrote. She added, “If setting boundaries disqualifies me, I’m okay missing out — because real leadership isn’t about overworking, it’s about knowing your worth.”

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In a now-viral video, Udita recounted a recent job interview experience that took a sharp turn into absurdity. Throughout the initial conversation, everything seemed to be progressing smoothly until the discussion shifted to the company’s rigid six-day workweek policy. Seeking a bit of flexibility, Udita politely asked whether there was any possibility of a work-from-home arrangement on Saturdays.

The recruiter’s response was swift and dismissive. The HR representative not only rejected the request but also went a step further, claiming the company was exclusively looking for candidates with a “CEO-level attitude”. Stunned and frustrated by the high-pressure rhetoric for what was presumably a standard role, Udita fired back, asking whether the position she was interviewing for was actually for the CEO. Rather than providing an answer, the HR allegedly hung up the phone.