Hyderabad woman finds live snail in salad ordered from a ‘gourmet’ café; video triggers outrage

A shocking incident has surfaced as a Hyderabad woman discovered a live snail in her avocado quinoa salad order from Shoyu, a restaurant known for its claim of offering "gourmet Asian cuisine." According to the caption of the video shared on Instagram, the order, which included a quinoa avocado salad, was placed via the Swiggy app. The unexpected discovery was shared in a video posted by the customer, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The woman ordered Avocado Quinoa Salad.(Instagram/ @theironyou)

The woman’s video, which has been widely circulated online, shows the salad and the snail placed outside the food box on a napkin branded with Shoyu's name. The video has garnered significant attention and is rapidly making waves across the social media platform.

The incident triggered a flurry of reactions, with many taking to the comments section to express their views. One user sarcastically remarked, “That fresh menu guys—they provide you fresher than you expect,” pointing out the irony of the situation. Another user suggested more serious measures, writing, “Whom you are appealing to, bro? This should have been raised with the Food Inspection team.”

Take a look at the video:

Shoyu has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

In a similar incident in November last year, a passenger travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli to Chennai encountered a shocking experience when he discovered insects crawling in the sambhar served to him during the journey. The passenger captured a video of the bugs floating in the curry and shared it on social media, triggering widespread outrage over the food quality on India’s premier express train.

The incident drew significant attention after Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared the video, raising questions about hygiene standards. “Dear Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, live insects were found in the food served on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC’s accountability. What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains?” he wrote in his post.