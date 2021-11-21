Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyper realistic sketch of an eye with teardrop will mesmerise you. Watch

“Literally crying, incredible art from,” reads the caption posted along with the video.
The image shows the final creation of the artist.(Instagram/@chandanarts12)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing hyper realistic sketches are often absolutely mesmerising to watch. Those are the videos that are also oddly satisfying. Just like this clip showcasing an artist creating an incredible sketch of an eye with a teardrop. There is a chance that you will want to watch the amazing video over and over again.

Originally posted on the Instagram page chandanarts12, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by YouTube on Instagram. “Literally crying, incredible art from,” they wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the clip:

The post has been shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 30,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“It is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, amazing,” expressed another. “That is what you call realistic art,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

