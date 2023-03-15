Hyundai is impressed with this mini car made of chocolate. Watch viral video

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is quite popular on social media owing to his life-like chocolaty creations. He even shares detailed videos capturing him making things from scratch. After several unique and intricate models, the pastry chef is back with yet another stunning creation. This time it is a mini ‘electric’ car. The share has grabbed millions of eyeballs and left many wanting a bite from the shiny chocolaty vehicle. The chef’s creation even impressed Hyundai, who left a comment on the post.

“Chocolate electric car! It’s weirdly not that easy to hand craft a perfectly symmetrical chocolate item…,” wrote Amaury Guichon while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens with Guichon dropping melted chocolate on a flat surface. He then sketches a car on a paper. As the video progresses, he uses the sketch and sculpts out different parts of the car from chocolate. He then uses several moulds and tools to shape each part perfectly. Toward the end, he assembles the parts and paints the car white.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has received over 5.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also raked several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

The official Instagram page of Hyundai dropped a comment. They wrote, “Now that’s a sweet ride!” “If he’s not Willy Wonka’s descendant I don’t know who is,” posted an individual. Another added, “As always these videos totally blow my mind!” “The only electric car I would ever buy,” expressed a third.

