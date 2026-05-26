‘I am still shaking’: IndiGo passenger recounts Bengaluru-Chennai flight evacuation after smoke scare

“I am still shaking. So scary!” a passenger wrote on X after an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday when smoke was detected inside the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway for departure. The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. (Representational image) (REUTERS)

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017. According to the airline, the evacuation was carried out immediately as a precautionary measure and all passengers and crew members were safely moved back to the terminal.

Videos circulating online showed passengers exiting the aircraft during the emergency response. Passengers onboard later also shared their reactions online, with one user praising the cabin crew for handling the emergency calmly.

“There was smoke in my Indigo flight from Bangalore to Chennai. We had to evacuate immediately. I am still shaking. So scary!” one passenger, Deepan Qweeter Kannan, wrote on X.

The same user also lauded the airline staff, saying, “Oh @IndiGo6E your crew was extraordinary! First hand witnessed what it takes to be a cabin crew person. Can’t thank them enough! Flight 6E6017.”