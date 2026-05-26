IndiGo Bengaluru-Chennai flight evacuated after smoke detected during taxiing, airline responds

An IndiGo flight scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was detected in the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway for departure. The incident involved flight 6E 6017, and the evacuation was carried out immediately. IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai evacuated after smoke noticed before take-off. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said all passengers and crew members were safe and had been shifted back to the terminal.

"On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed. All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight which will depart shortly and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority, "IndiGo Spokesperson said.