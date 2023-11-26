‘I didn’t understand the words but…’: Harsh Goenka reacts to Coke Studio's Khalasi

Harsh Goenka took to X to share his feelings after listening to a Coke Studio song that has taken social media by storm. In his tweet, he shared about listening to the song Khalasi. Released under the banner of Coke Studio India, the song tells the tale of a sailor.

“This song from #cokestudio has become very popular! I didn’t understand the words but then music has no language,” the business tycoon wrote. He also shared a video that shows a part of the song with a text insert appearing on the screen. “Didn’t understand a word but vibe so hard,” it reads.

Take a look at this tweet by Harsh Goenka:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did x users react to Harsh Goenka’s Khalasi post:

“I am planning to break it down and post a video on it, Goenka ji. The song has a very deep inspirational meaning. Basically, it is about challenging yourself and getting yourself out of your comfort zone, finding that challenger within yourself… a very beautiful one,” wrote an X user. “It has become a sensation,” added another. “One of the most famous folk songs in Gujarati. Coke studio has been doing a great job in improvising the folk songs!” added a third.

What is the song Khalasi about?

Coke Studio India shared a video of the song on YouTube with a gist about the track. “#Khalasi tells the tale of the limitless sailor who has set out to explore through the shores of Gujarat. The song speaks of his tenuous, adventurous voyage, his delightful experiences and his enthusiasm with which he takes on life while he is sailing away!” they wrote.

The song is sung by Aditya Gadhvi with singers Isha Nair, Bansari Maisuriya, Malka Mehta, Mousam Mehta, and Dipali Vyas in the chorus team. Composed by Achint Thakkar, the performance also includes solo percussive acoustic guitarist Dhruv Visvanath.