'I feel like they want me to fail': Employee claims promotion led to workplace 'sabotage'

What should have been a career win soon became a difficult experience for one employee. In a Reddit post, they claimed a fast promotion was followed by poor training, workplace hostility and constant pushback from colleagues.

The Reddit user described poor training and workplace conflict. (Representative Image)

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Sharing their experience on the platform, the employee asked fellow users for advice on dealing with what they described as a difficult and stressful work environment.

The Reddit user wrote, "Promoted quickly at work. Now dealing with severe friction and what feels like structured sabotage. Looking for advice and some perspective on how to handle a highly stressful transition at work."

The employee explained that they were recently promoted to manage a specific shift at another branch. However, because the promotion came quickly, they believe it created resentment among colleagues who had been with the company for longer.

According to the post, they received very little training before taking charge. The user said a senior staff member only offered brief five-minute training sessions, while other employees openly laughed as they tried to learn.

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They also claimed there was no formal onboarding on the branch's operational rules, software or opening procedures. Less than 24 hours before their first shift, they received a text message explaining how to collect the keys and switch on the building's electricity, leaving them to figure out the rest on their own.

The employee further alleged that a coworker who had previously been friendly started giving vague criticism, claiming that others were unhappy with the number of questions being asked. They also said another staff member issued conflicting instructions, overruled their decisions and later bypassed them to highlight their lack of branch-specific training.

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Despite the challenges, the employee said they had remained calm, focused on meeting performance standards and maintained a detailed record of emails, messages and conversations related to the lack of training. They ended the post by asking, "For anyone who has dealt with resentment after a rapid promotion, what is the best strategy to protect your role and maintain your peace when the environment turns hostile?"

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Reddit users share their advice

One user commented, "Instead of assuming that haters are going to hate, try creating clear paths and goals for people who may have been passed over so they also have opportunities to move up. Communicate that with the team."

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Another wrote, "I have been through something similar. Fast promotions almost always bring this reaction from people who feel overlooked. The conflicting instructions and the 'other people are complaining' comments without specifics are classic pressure tactics, not genuine feedback. Keep doing what you are doing. Staying calm and keeping your head down is the right approach because visible frustration can be used against you. The paper trail is your biggest asset. Protect your composure. The documentation will eventually speak for itself."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)