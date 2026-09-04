‘I panicked’: Pune founder finds secret WhatsApp group, expects office gossip. Then this happens

A viral LinkedIn reflection by a Pune entrepreneur highlights the line between workplace secrecy and operational efficiency. Expecting negative gossip upon discovering a team chat created without his knowledge, the founder instead found a streamlined system in which employees collaborated to resolve issues before escalating them. Realising his staff was handling the routine workload independently, he celebrated the moment in a social media post.

The Pune-based founder, Saksham Gaur. (LinkedIn/Saksham Gaur)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I found out my entire team has a WhatsApp group against me. And oh, what a day to find this out. Because just ONE day before this, I posted a video about how my team is better than me,” Pune-based founder Saksham Gaur wrote.

Also Read: Delhi CEO celebrates team members building new homes: ‘This is our metric of success’

He recalled that the first thing he felt after making the discovery was panic. “So naturally, I panicked. A secret group? About me? I’m imagining the worst-case scenarios already.”

However, then he realised that it was not a group "against him” but one that runs “without him”. Explaining, Gaur continued, “My team discusses everything about the work I am supposed to do there first: What’s done. What’s pending. What needs solving. And then they filter it. If something doesn’t really need me, they just handle it. Among themselves.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He confessed how it made him realise, “Your job as a founder isn’t to manage everything forever. It’s to hire people good enough that they stop needing you for the small stuff. So you can focus on the one thing only you can do: Scale the business.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He confessed how it made him realise, “Your job as a founder isn’t to manage everything forever. It’s to hire people good enough that they stop needing you for the small stuff. So you can focus on the one thing only you can do: Scale the business.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“So yeah, my team has a group chat that runs without me. And instead of being upset, I’m going to say: This is the whole point. This is what hiring right actually looks like,” the founder wrote in the concluding lines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “This is a real marker of scale: when ownership moves from the founder’s inbox into the team’s operating rhythm. Autonomy, backed by clarity and trust, is what turns a capable team into a scalable business.”

Another commented, “The best sign of a great team is when you start feeling unnecessary in the day-to-day because they’ve freed you to focus on what only you can do.” A third expressed, “This is such a great perspective on leadership. A strong team isn’t one that needs the founder for every decision, but one that can take ownership and keep things moving independently. That’s when delegation truly starts working.”

Also Read: Founder shares list of workplace principles, says 'I will never promote someone because they work the most hours'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A fourth wrote, “This is the real sign of good hiring, not people who wait for instructions, but people who've internalised the standards well enough to filter what needs you. Most founders chase this without realising it looks exactly like being left out at first.”