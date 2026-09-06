‘I quit the rat race’: Man leaves Accenture after 12 years to follow passion

A man has quit his job at Accenture after 12 years, saying financial independence gave him the freedom to leave the corporate rat race before 40. Gurjot Ahluwalia shared the update on X, reflecting on his corporate journey and what he will miss and what he definitely will not.

Man bids farewell to Accenture for a new chapter. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Sharing the update on X, Gurjot wrote, “Major life update. After 12 years, my journey at Accenture Strategy and Consulting comes to an end.”

He said Accenture had played a major role in helping him achieve one of his biggest life goals: financial independence. That, he said, gave him the freedom to quit the “rat race” before turning 40 and pursue his passion for the stock markets full-time.

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Gurjot admitted that he would miss the certainty of a salary and the “handsome bonuses”. However, there were several aspects of corporate life that he would not miss.

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{{^usCountry}} “I probably won't miss the long daily grind, 3-hour commutes, one email turning the week into a fire drill and the anxiety of performance appraisals,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I probably won't miss the long daily grind, 3-hour commutes, one email turning the week into a fire drill and the anxiety of performance appraisals,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He ended the post by thanking Accenture and looking ahead to what he described as his “next chapter”.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to career move

One user wrote, “Wonderful. I still remember the date I left TCS one year ago. It is always emotional to work for your company and then leave the rat race to work for your freedom.”

Another commented, “Wishing you all the best with financial independence and your full-time investing journey. I regularly read your posts, and they always bring value to my investing journey. Hoping to do something like this one day!”

A third user simply said, “All the best for your full-time investing career.”

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Another person was curious about his investment performance and asked, “Just wanted to ask one basic thing from your journey. As you have done stocks, mutual funds and everything as per your profile, what was your CAGR overall? This will help me and many others plan their journey.”

One user also claimed that Gurjot’s financial independence figure was $1 million, adding, “Congrats.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)