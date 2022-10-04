"I won the lottery": Barack Obama wishes Michelle Obama on their wedding anniversary

Time and again, former US President Barack Obama has been seen praising his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama. On multiple occasions, Obama has even posted throwback pictures with her and reminisced about their journey. So, as the couple celebrated 30 years of their marriage recently, the former President took to Instagram and posted images from their wedding day and present day. In the post's caption, Obama wrote, "Miche, After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same, and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!" In one of the images, Michelle Obama can be seen in a white gown and a veil while Barack Obama is dressed in a suit. In another image, both sit comfortably on some rocks and pose for a picture.

Since this post was shared on Twitter, many people have reacted to it. The post also has more than four lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many tweeple have wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary. A person commented on the post and said, "Happy anniversary to the best President and First Lady." Another person said, "Truly beautiful, happy anniversary forever president and forever the first lady!." Someone even added, "Happy anniversary to such a smart, beautiful, classy couple. Wishing you both many more years of health and happiness. Thank you both for all you did and continue to do for America. " "Happy anniversary! Thank you for leading with dignity, integrity, and compassion. Your love story is inspiring," added a fourth person.

