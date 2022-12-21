IAS Supriya Sahu shares mesmerising clip of flock of flamingos at Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu. Watch

IAS Supriya Sahu recently took to Twitter to share a video of migratory birds who have flocked at a sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, and it is indeed a sight to behold. The short clip shared by Supriya Sahu, Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, shows a flock of flamingos running through a shallow water body before finally taking off. What makes the video even more delightful is the sun rays glistening on the water body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shot at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu during the golden hour. It was shared with the caption, "Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans. More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in Muthupettai mangrove area. Mesmerising indeed #TNForest #pointcalimere Beautiful video by DFO Arivoli."

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on December 17 on Twitter. It has since then collected more than 25,000 views, over 1,200 likes, and several comments.

Here's what people posted in the comments section:

"Absolutely heaven," wrote a Twitter user. "An excellent capture. Thanks!" commented another. "Mesmerising indeed," expressed a third. "The shot, sun rays on water looks like molten gold," posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON