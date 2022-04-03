ICC posts photos of Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy. ‘Couple goals’ say fans

The Australian women’s team created history on Sunday by beating England in the final by 71 runs to win their seventh Women’s World Cup title. The star of the final was wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as she slammed 170 runs off just 138 deliveries and went past Adam Gilchrist to register the highest score in an ODI World Cup final (men or women). The ICC shared a photo of Alyssa Healy along with her husband, Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc on their official Instagram account and it has got more than 4.27 lakh likes already.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ICC posted a split image of the couple. The first photo is from the 2015 ODI World Cup which Australia won and Mitchell Starc was also adjudged player of the series for taking 22 wickets in eight matches. The other one is from today as Australia beat England by 71 runs and Alyssa Healy won the player of the match as well as the player of the tournament award.

“Just two champions in one frame,” the ICC captioned the post along with the years 2015 and 2022.

See the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England cricketer Stuart Broad commented “That’s quality,” on the post. “Champion couple,” posted an Instagram user. “Power couple,” said a third. “Real relationship goals,” posted yet another.

The ICC had also posted a video from the final in which Mitchell Starc was seeing cheering his wife when she completed her century.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia batted first and posted 365 runs for the loss of five wickets as Alyssa Healy smashed 170 runs. The England women were all out for 285 runs in 43.4 overs with Nat Sciver remaining unbeaten on 148.

What do you do about this amazing feat by Mitchell Starc and his wife Alyssa Healy?