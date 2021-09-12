Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
If you love pizza you may relate this kid’s reaction on seeing the food item. Watch

“Baby loves pizza,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The girl's reaction on pizza will leave you chuckling.(Screengrab)

Are you a pizza lover who can eat the delicious dish every day? If your answer to the question is yes, then chances are you will relate to this video that shows a kid’s reaction to seeing the food item in front of her.

Though it’s unclear who captured the video or when, it has won people’s hearts after being shared on Twitter. “Find me someone more excited to eat some pizza than this adorable kid...I'll wait!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the amazing clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 10,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated different reactions. A few also commented about the shape of the pizza box.

“Baby loves pizza,” wrote a Twitter user. “This baby is all of us. Am I right, or am I right??” shared another. “TIL that round pizza boxes do exist,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter
