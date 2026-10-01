‘If your salary is less than 1 lakh, don’t come to Bangalore’: 9-to-5 employee’s advice

A Bengaluru-based professional has expressed frustration at the city’s high cost of living and heavy commercialization, saying that every activity requires money. Shivank Goel advised other salaried professionals to stay away from Bengaluru if they earn less than ₹1 lakh per month.

A Bengaluru man voiced frustration at the city's high cost, traffic and other issues. (Representational image generated using AI)

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In an Instagram video shared yesterday, Goel claimed that even ₹12 lakh per annum feels like ₹4 LPA in the Silicon Valley of India, thanks to lack of affordable and free recreational options.

(Also read: ₹1.3 lakh/month moves to Goa: ‘We might get a lot of hate for this’">Bengaluru couple spending ₹1.3 lakh/month moves to Goa: ‘We might get a lot of hate for this’)

‘Overspending and cafe culture’

Goel, a content creator and product manager at an MNC in Bengaluru, went on to list the various ways in which Bengaluru residents are forced to spend money every day.

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{{^usCountry}} First, he noted how there is little to do in the city except meet people and eat at fancy places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, he noted how there is little to do in the city except meet people and eat at fancy places. {{/usCountry}}

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“If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn't come to Bangalore. Because the definition of fun here is overspending and cafe culture. Every event is ticketed, and every hobby is a subscription,” he said.

On the over-commercialization of Bengaluru

Next, the content creator—whose Instagram bio describes him as a 9-to-5 employee—noted how rent and security deposits are inflated in Bangalore. Paying ₹2 lakh as security deposit on a rental flat is normalized, he said, as is paying ₹600 for a short cab ride.

(Also read: ₹1.8 lakh monthly in Bengaluru, Gen Z ‘gets humbled’ by ₹1.3 crore flat prices">Earning ₹1.8 lakh monthly in Bengaluru, Gen Z ‘gets humbled’ by ₹1.3 crore flat prices)

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“Paying a ₹2 lakh security deposit is normal without anyone questioning it, as is paying ₹600 for a 5 km cab ride where you spend an hour stuck in traffic,” Goel noted.

“The city is so commercialized that a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA, and stepping out of your home is just one long bill,” he added.

City’s structural problems

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The salaried professional further said that free entertainment options like going to Bengaluru’s famous Cubbon Park don’t always work due to long distances. “Don't tell me to go to Cubbon Park, because that takes planning a day in advance and 4 hours out of my life,” he said.

Goel argued that the city's structural problems need to be actively addressed rather than being blamed on migrants.

His video has sparked a discussion about life in Bengaluru.

“It’s a demand supply problem bro, doesn't matter which city,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I think the definition of “fun” really depends on what you’re looking for and how you choose to experience the city,” another person said. “There are cafés and spaces where you can get food at reasonable prices, communities that host free workshops and meetups, carnivals and festivals that don’t have entry fees or feel overly commercialised.”

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“I come there for 10 days and i spend my monthly salary in that time,” a viewer quipped.