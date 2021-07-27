Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IFS officer shares clip of mama monkey bathing its kid. Netizens love it

The video starts with the mama monkey making the baby monkey take a bath by splashing water on it.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The image shows the mama monkey with its baby.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

Several videos on the Internet are proof of the fact that animal babies are not that different from human babies. This adorable clip of a mama monkey trying to make its kid take a bath is an apt example of that. The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda may remind you of your childhood and also leave you laughing out loud.

The video starts with the mama monkey making the baby monkey take a bath by splashing water on it. “This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some four hours ago, the video has garnered over 5,700 views and the numbers are still increasing. The video prompted several reactions from netizens along with many comments expressing how even their mothers used to do the same at a younger age.

“Many Indian mothers give a similar type of bath by placing the infant between their legs,” wrote a Twitter user. “Just like human babies are in small bath tub,” commented another. “Haha! This is classic,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

