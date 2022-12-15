IFS officer shares stunning picture of a snake hidden in trees. Can you spot it?

Are you someone who enjoys getting to know about wildlife? Wildlife can be fascinating, from watching animals on TV to reading and gaining knowledge about them. So, if you are someone who likes to watch this kind of content, you cannot miss out on this post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the IFS officer shared a picture where he asked his followers to spot the snake. In the image, you can see a dense area covered with trees. The leaves seem to be so thick and layers that you might not be able to spot anything else. In the post's caption, the officer wrote, "Now, who is sitting on the throne. Do you see anything!!"

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being shared, the IFS officer revealed that a snake was sitting on the tree. He later shared a close-up shot and revealed the image of the snake. The snake seems to be looking directly into the camera.

This post was shared one day back. Since being shared, it has been liked 1600 times and has several comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person in the Twitter comments said, "This is one of the reasons I fear entering into forests what if a snake this humongous falls on me." A second person said, "You have an amazing job and an eye for detail. Very jealous yet very happy for you." "It really is looking like a king sitting atop a throne of leaves," said a third person.