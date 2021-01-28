IND USA
Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Tourists come out from the first Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg near Srinagar.(ANI)

Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.

Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.

The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.

Tourists inside the first Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg. (ANI)

The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.

