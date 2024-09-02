IIM Ahmedabad professor says Navya Navelli Nanda has a 'solid CV' - but with a caveat

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, has joined the premier Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad for a postgraduate MBA programme for the next two years. However, soon after her social media announcement on Sunday night, critics of the star grandkid claimed that her course isn't even a “real MBA". Several users even wondered if Nanda got admission in the institute through a "quota". IIM-A professor Promila Agrawal (L) commented on Navya Naveli Nanda's MBA program.

Navya Nanda, 26, will pursue a Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at IIM Ahmedabad.

An IIM Ahmedabad professor took to X on Monday to comment on the high-profile student and her admission.

"She got solid CV btw (by the way). You don't necessarily need CAT. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIM-A," said Promila Agarwal, an associate professor at IIM-A and an active X user.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, described getting selected for the course as a dream-come-true moment.

“Dreams do come true! The next 2 years... with the best people and faculty. Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026,” she wrote on Instagram.

The first photo she shared showed her dressed in a black suit. She also posted images of the lush green campus and the friends she seemed to have met there. Navya also posted a picture of herself cutting a cake on Instagram Stories, praising her teacher Prasad for assisting her in cracking the CAT/IAT admission examinations.

What does Navya Nanda do?

Navya Nanda, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University, is a social entrepreuner who runs a non-profile called Project Naveli. She is also taking care of a part of her father's family business.