Navya Nanda to study at IIM Ahmedabad: What is BPGP MBA, course fee, duration and other details

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for a postgraduate MBA programme. Nanda announced her admission to the highly selective and prestigious management institute in an Instagram post shared yesterday. The 26-year-old shared a series of photographs from the IIM-A campus and wrote: “Dreams do come true !!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Navya Nanda shared pictures from IIM, Ahmedabad.

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages for Navya Nanda, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. However, a section of the internet reacted with skepticism to her news, this being a rare instance of a celebrity kid studying at an Indian institute.

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University. She once told Hindustan Times in an interview: “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do.”

Here is all about Navya Naveli Nanda’s IIMA course, fee structure, eligibility criteria and other details:

What is BPGP?

The Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) is an online MBA launched by IIMA for entrepreneurs and professionals who want to continue working alongside academics. The programme aims to equip working management professionals with managerial skills.

Is it an online-only course?

The BPGP MBA is a blended programme with live online sessions and on-campus modules. This means that selected students are expected to be at the IIMA campus for certain course modules, but the course will be primarily online.

On its website, IIM Ahmedabad explains: “The programme is primarily delivered in an online synchronous mode, suitably complemented through distinct on-campus modules.”

What is the course duration?

The BPGP MBA is a two-year programme.

Who can apply? What is the eligibility criteria?

Working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience can apply for the programme. They must be at least 24 years old and hold at least a bachelor’s degree/CA/CS/ICWA or equivalent in any discipline.

Navya Nanda served as founder and CEO of Aara Health between April 2020 and October 2023. She is also the co-founder of Nimaya Foundation and the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation for women empowerment.

Do CAT scores count for admission to BPGP MBA at IIM Ahmedabad?

According to the IIMA website, selection is done on the basis of an Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT) designed for the Online MBA course OR a valid CAT score from tests taken within the last five years OR a valid GMAT/GRE score.

The final selection is done through a personal interview of shortlisted candidates.

How much is the course fee?

The programme fee is ₹20 lakh (INR 20,00,000). This does not include the cost of travel and accommodation for campus modules.

Applicants will also have to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹2,000 (for those using CAT/GMAT/GRE scores to apply) or ₹3,000 (for IAT applicants).