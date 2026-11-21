German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck has highlighted his nation’s historic contribution to the founding of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras nearly seven decades ago. In a post on X, the envoy reflected on the history after his recent visit to Chennai.

IIT Madras was established in 1959. (HT_PRINT)

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“Germany played a key role in establishing the IIT Madras 70 years ago,” the envoy wrote, adding that when the prestigious institution was being established, Germany helped by sending professors to India.

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He continued, “During my visit to Chennai, I was able to get a flavour of its excellence & innovation.” Alongside this, he posted a video showcasing the collaboration between the two nations that took place almost seven decades ago.

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A look back at the historic partnership

{{^usCountry}} The origins of the partnership trace back to 1956, during former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s official visit to West Germany, accoding to a blogpost by the IIT. At the time, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany offered assistance to establish a premier higher technological institute in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The origins of the partnership trace back to 1956, during former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s official visit to West Germany, accoding to a blogpost by the IIT. At the time, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany offered assistance to establish a premier higher technological institute in India. {{/usCountry}}

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That offer led to the signing of the first Indo-German Agreement in Bonn in 1959. Under the pact, Germany agreed to provide faculty expertise through German professors and five foremen. It also trained 20 Indian faculty members.

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Furthermore, Germany covered the supply of scientific and technical equipment needed to set up IIT Madras’s Central Workshop and 20 laboratories.

Finally, IIT Madras was formally inaugurated by Prof. Humayun Kabir, then Union Minister for Scientific and Cultural Affairs. Dr A Lakshmanaswamy became the first Chairman of the Board of Governors and Dr Bibhutibhushan Sengupto became the first Director of the Institute.

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