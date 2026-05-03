IIT Ropar assistant professor placed on forced leave after PhD student’s assault allegations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has placed on forced leave an assistant professor who was accused of assaulting and harassing a PhDstudent. IIT Ropar has placed the assault-accused assistant professor on leave

“IIT Ropar is fully aware of an incident reported by a PhD scholar. The Institute acted within 24 hours—ICC proceedings have begun, interim relief has been provided, and the concerned faculty member has been placed on forced leave,” the institute said in a statement shared on social media this morning.

The accusations A first-year PhD scholar at IIT Ropar took to social media on Saturday to accuse her supervisor of physical assault and intimidation.

The student claimed that the faculty member punched her in the eye after she refused to comply with his demands. In her post, she claimed that the faculty member wanted her to accompany him to Japan under the pretext of a research tour.

When she refused, he threatened to expel her from the doctoral programme. The PhD student further claimed that he installed two cameras in the laboratory without authorisation to “create false evidence” against her.

She said that the assistant professor then barred her from entering the laboratory so she could retrieve her mobile phone, which apparently contained evidence against him.