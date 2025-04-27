IITian secures dream job package, father’s emotional reaction melts hearts: 'Itni toh hamari life savings hai'

A heartwarming story shared on Reddit by user @TimeRaina has resonated with many, highlighting the power of perseverance and family support in overcoming humble beginnings. The post details the journey of a man who claimed to have cracked the JEE exam, gained admission to an IIT, and secured a job with an impressive salary. However, it was the moment he shared this success with his family that truly touched the hearts of many. A man from a small town cracked the JEE, got into IIT, and secured a job, bringing his father to tears of pride.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The Reddit post begins with the Redditor recalling his life in a small town, where terms like "package" — referring to the salary offered by companies to graduates — were virtually unknown. "My cousins were content running kirana shops and living a life defined by the limits of that town. There was nothing wrong with that, but I always wondered if there was something more out there," he writes. He credits his mother for always encouraging him to aim higher. "She believed I could do something bigger, something not limited to my dusty town," he says. It was her unwavering belief in him that motivated him to study late into the night while others were asleep.

However, not everyone in his family shared the same vision. “My father wasn’t always on board. He wanted me to become an RAS officer, a job respected in our state," he writes. Despite this, the Redditor convinced his father to trust him, and his efforts paid off. He cracked JEE, improved his score on the second attempt, and was accepted into a respectable IIT.

A father's tears of pride

The turning point came when he received a job offer with a competitive package. “When I told them the news, there was silence. Then I heard my father cry for the first time in my life. A man who had grinded for 40 years without ever catching a break,” he recalls. The emotional moment was captured with his father's words: “Beta, itna toh hamara life saving hai.”

“I broke down, right there on the call. All of us were sobbing,” he writes, sharing that his mother’s support and his father’s pride made the moment unforgettable. “That moment — those sappy, blurry, happy tears — will stay with me forever."

Check out the post here:

The internet responds

The story, which has gained over 1.1k upvotes and sparked more than 100 comments on Reddit, has resonated deeply with many. One user shared, "Screenshotting this to get motivated every day!!" Another said, "Badhiya hai bhai, thank you for the motivation." A third comment expressed, "I love you brother, you win this subreddit, bless you and your family and congrats!"