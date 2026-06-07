IITian unable to land job after graduation seeks advice on PhD versus industry career

An IIT graduate has sparked a discussion online after opening up about his struggle to land a job despite preparing for software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science roles. The student said he was now confused about whether to continue looking for a job or shift towards a PhD. An IITian had shared his job struggle online after failing to land an offer despite several interviews during placements. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the user shared his dilemma in a post titled, “Unemployed IITian. What should I do: Job or PhD?”

IITian shares placement struggle In his post, the user wrote, “Hi all, I have just graduated from BTech, IIT, and as a usual ‘Bhed Chaal’, I had also started preparing for SDE, AI/ML, and Data Science roles. Coming to the placement season, I gave 7 to 8 interviews for different roles, including PM, ML, DS, etc., but some were rejected in the first round, and 1 to 2 were rejected in the HR round.”

He added that he had prepared data structures and algorithms strongly but could not secure even a single interview in that domain. The graduate said his college was now over, and he was continuing with DSA, system design and an off campus internship at a small startup with very low pay.

Student asks whether PhD is the right path The IITian said he was considering a PhD as he feared the impact of artificial intelligence on tech jobs. He wrote, “I am in a dilemma about whether to choose a PhD path now, because I am afraid of AI taking over and so many layoffs have already started, in my respective branch, preferring QC, or still apply till the end of June and see the results.”

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He further added, “I have to make a decision fast! Should I really still continue grinding DSA and System Design until I have an offer? Thanks for any suggestion.”

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