IITian unable to land job after graduation seeks advice on PhD versus industry career
An IIT graduate had asked Reddit whether to keep preparing for tech jobs or pursue a PhD amid AI and layoff fears.
An IIT graduate has sparked a discussion online after opening up about his struggle to land a job despite preparing for software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science roles. The student said he was now confused about whether to continue looking for a job or shift towards a PhD.
(Also read: 'Doctors have BMW, Mercedes': Laid-off IIT graduate says MBBS is safer than engineering in AI era, sparks debate)
Taking to Reddit, the user shared his dilemma in a post titled, “Unemployed IITian. What should I do: Job or PhD?”
IITian shares placement struggle
In his post, the user wrote, “Hi all, I have just graduated from BTech, IIT, and as a usual ‘Bhed Chaal’, I had also started preparing for SDE, AI/ML, and Data Science roles. Coming to the placement season, I gave 7 to 8 interviews for different roles, including PM, ML, DS, etc., but some were rejected in the first round, and 1 to 2 were rejected in the HR round.”
He added that he had prepared data structures and algorithms strongly but could not secure even a single interview in that domain. The graduate said his college was now over, and he was continuing with DSA, system design and an off campus internship at a small startup with very low pay.
Student asks whether PhD is the right path
The IITian said he was considering a PhD as he feared the impact of artificial intelligence on tech jobs. He wrote, “I am in a dilemma about whether to choose a PhD path now, because I am afraid of AI taking over and so many layoffs have already started, in my respective branch, preferring QC, or still apply till the end of June and see the results.”
(Also read: ‘Don’t try to act smart’: Candidate lashes out after IITian founder asks about last in-hand salary)
He further added, “I have to make a decision fast! Should I really still continue grinding DSA and System Design until I have an offer? Thanks for any suggestion.”
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
The post garnered a few reactions, with several users advising him not to take a major career decision out of fear. One user wrote, “Going for a PhD is just another form of ‘Bhed Chaal’ if your only reason is that AI is taking over, or if you are choosing quantum computing simply because you’ve heard it is the next big thing. Think for yourself instead of seeking answers from random people online. They cannot make this decision for you. Take time to introspect, understand what genuinely interests you, and identify what you enjoy and what you don’t. Your career choice should be based on your own goals and passions, not on fear or trends.”
(Also read: IITian’s ‘best corporate advice’ goes viral: ‘Choose a workplace that respects your personal life’)
Another user shared a similar experience and said, “I am also from an IIT, and the job market is completely messed up right now. I am not getting the R&D roles that I actually want. Most of the opportunities available are maintenance or troubleshooting based jobs rather than research oriented positions. In fact, I turned down a ₹23 LPA job offer because I was determined to pursue a PhD instead.”
A third user suggested an alternative route and wrote, “Give CAT this year, do MBA. Move abroad.” Another advised, “Don’t pursue a PhD if you have no genuine interest in the subject. A PhD requires years of commitment, patience, and a passion for research. If your heart isn’t in it, you may end up regretting the decision. Instead, consider exploring other career options, including government jobs such as SSC or Bank PO, if they align better with your interests and long term goals.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More