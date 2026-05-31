IITian’s ‘best corporate advice’ goes viral: ‘Choose a workplace that respects your personal life’
An IITian said the best workplace respected employees’ families and did not expect weekend work.
An IITian has sparked a discussion online after sharing what he described as the “best corporate advice” he has ever heard. In a video posted on Instagram, Kritagya Nayyar spoke about workplace culture and said employees should not be impressed by companies that call themselves a family.
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Instead, he said people should work at places that understand employees have families outside office and respect their personal time.
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IITian shares corporate advice
In the video, Nayyar said, “You should not be working at a place jin ko lagta hai ki hum ek family hain. You should be working at a place jahan pe people realize that you have a family, so that is why you need to go home on time, not work on weekends, and that is the best corporate advice I have ever heard.”
The clip was shared with the caption, “Best one liner corporate advice ever.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
His remark resonated with many social media users, especially those who often discuss long working hours, weekend calls and the pressure to remain available beyond office timings.
The video drew several reactions from users, many of whom agreed with Nayyar’s view. One user wrote, “When it's time for a production deployment, everyone seems to forget that employees have families too.”
Another user raised a practical question and said, “Which companies actually do this? If we could get the names of 5 to 10 such companies, that would be genuinely valuable information for viewers.”
Some users shared positive experiences from their own workplaces. One person commented, “I work for a company that truly prioritises this culture.” Another agreed with the point and wrote, “So true! Corporate teams are sports teams, not families.”
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Several others praised the advice. One user said, “Indeed the best advice!” while another asked, “Do companies like this really exist?”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More