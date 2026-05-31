IITian’s ‘best corporate advice’ goes viral: ‘Choose a workplace that respects your personal life’

The clip was shared with the caption, “Best one liner corporate advice ever.”

In the video, Nayyar said, “You should not be working at a place jin ko lagta hai ki hum ek family hain. You should be working at a place jahan pe people realize that you have a family, so that is why you need to go home on time, not work on weekends, and that is the best corporate advice I have ever heard.”

Instead, he said people should work at places that understand employees have families outside office and respect their personal time.

An IITian has sparked a discussion online after sharing what he described as the “best corporate advice” he has ever heard. In a video posted on Instagram, Kritagya Nayyar spoke about workplace culture and said employees should not be impressed by companies that call themselves a family.

Social media users react His remark resonated with many social media users, especially those who often discuss long working hours, weekend calls and the pressure to remain available beyond office timings.

The video drew several reactions from users, many of whom agreed with Nayyar’s view. One user wrote, “When it's time for a production deployment, everyone seems to forget that employees have families too.”

Another user raised a practical question and said, “Which companies actually do this? If we could get the names of 5 to 10 such companies, that would be genuinely valuable information for viewers.”

Some users shared positive experiences from their own workplaces. One person commented, “I work for a company that truly prioritises this culture.” Another agreed with the point and wrote, “So true! Corporate teams are sports teams, not families.”

(Also read: Friends with ‘IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore on CVs’ leave US company to start Bengaluru cafe)

Several others praised the advice. One user said, “Indeed the best advice!” while another asked, “Do companies like this really exist?”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)