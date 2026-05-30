Friends with ‘IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore on CVs’ leave US company to start Bengaluru cafe

Two long-time friends with prestigious degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore on their resumes have walked away from the corporate world to launch a unique cafe in Bengaluru. After working together at an American global management consulting firm, the duo decided to ditch their corporate desks following a life-changing trek. Realising that healthy, delicious acai bowls were missing from the Indian market, they took a bold entrepreneurial leap. Now located in Indiranagar, their new wellness-focused dessert and snack shop has caught the attention of social media users, who are highly praising their inspiring journey. Akash Kyal and Rishav Ranjan founded Acai Theory in 2025. (Instagram/@acaitheoryindia)

“15 years of friendship turned into a startup,” reads the caption posted on the Instagram page of the establishment, Acai Theory.

Also Read: ‘Not from IIT, not from Bengaluru’: 20-year-old founder from small Rajasthan city shares his journey

In the video, they shared that both of them graduated from IIT Kharagpur and then pursued higher education at IIM Bangalore. The founders reveal that initially, they took the traditional path of joining a corporate job and working with an American global management consulting firm.

However, during a trek one day, they stumbled upon acai bowls and wondered why this vibrant superfood hadn't yet been introduced to India in a delicious, ready-to-eat format.

That is when they decided to leave their job and start the cafe Acai Theory in Bengaluru. The establishment’s official website describes it as a place where people can get “authentic açaí bowls, refreshing natural smoothies, and wholesome super-snacks made for delicious moments, feel-good energy, and mindful living.”