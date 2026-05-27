IIT Madras graduate rejected ₹10 LPA job for UPSC, later found success through trading: 'Never give up'

A Hyderabad-based techie’s X post about his IIT Madras graduate flatmate has caught the internet’s attention after he detailed the man’s 12-year struggle through UPSC preparation, failed career shifts, heartbreak and unemployment before finally finding success through trading. The IITian rejected ₹10 LPA job offer to prepare for the UPSC civil services examination. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In the post, software engineer Vikas Alwys shared how his fatmate completed his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2012 and secured a campus placement offer worth ₹10 LPA. However, he chose to reject the offer and prepare for the UPSC civil services examination instead.

“There is a guy in my flat who completed his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2012,” the techie wrote.

Vikas shared that the IIT graduate moved to Delhi for coaching and seriously prepared for his first UPSC attempt but failed to clear the prelims. In his second attempt, he moved to Hyderabad and cleared prelims, but unfortunately, he could not crack the mains examination.

Exhausted after two attempts, Vikas shared that the IIT graduate decided to pursue badminton professionally because he was passionate about the sport. “He started playing at district and state levels. Though he played very well, there was a lot of politics in the field. Some people even offered him money to lose matches. Disappointed by all this, he left badminton too, wasting another year,” Vikas claimed.