‘Not from IIT, not from Bengaluru’: 20-year-old founder from small Rajasthan city shares his journey
Rejecting elite tech hub norms, a self-taught 20-year-old from Rajasthan is winning hearts for launching a studio using free resources.
The standard Indian startup formula often seems to require an elite engineering background, a corporate headquarters in a major tech hub, and heavy backing from top-tier global venture firms. However, a 20-year-old college student from a small town in Rajasthan is gaining widespread attention for challenging this very narrative. Armed with no formal industry experience, no corporate internships, and no mentor, he claimed to have learned everything independently on his laptop during late-night sessions. He recently shared his journey online to give a voice to the independent builders who do not fit the typical corporate mould.
“I'm 20. No CS degree. From a small city in Rajasthan,” Gaurav Singh wrote on LinkedIn. He continued, “I've never had an internship. Never worked at a company. Never had a mentor who sat across from me.”
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Recalling his learning journey, he posted, “Everything I know, I figured out alone — at midnight, on a laptop, with whatever I could access for free. I'm starting to document this publicly because I think there are more people like me than LinkedIn shows.”
He expressed, “The feed is full of IIT grads, Bangalore founders, and YC alumni. This is the other side of that.”
He also posted a picture that gives a visual narrative of his journey. It explicitly rejects the traditional, highly gatekept pathways of the Indian tech ecosystem, reading: "Not from IIT. Not from Bangalore. Not backed by YC."
It also shows a list of missing credentials that the industry typically demands, yet frames them as badges of honour: > no cs degree, > no internship, > no experience, > no mentor, and > no shortcuts.”
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According to his LinkedIn profile, Singh is a student at Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU), Bharatpur. His profile shows that he is the founder of CT-Studio, founded in January 2026.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More