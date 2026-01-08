Rent, travel, taxes and more: Bengaluru couple reveals ₹38 lakh spending in 2025. Watch

A Bengaluru based married couple has sparked a wide online discussion after sharing how much they spent and invested in 2025. The video, posted on Instagram by Kritagya Nayyar, offers a candid glimpse into their financial life as a couple living in the city. A Bengaluru couple shared how they spent and invested ₹38 lakh in 2025. (Instagram/kritagya.nayyar)

The clip features Nayyar and his wife Ruchi voicing over moments from their year, calmly listing where their money went. “This is how much we have spent and invested in 2025 as a married couple living in Bangalore. Most expensive was 5.5 lakh on rent plus maintenance, another 6 lakhs for groceries, eating out, and all the shopping, and 1.5 lakhs for our maid didi’s yearly salary,” the couple says in the video.

Insurance, travel and family priorities They go on to explain that insurance formed another significant category of expenditure. “Next is 1 lakh for the most important category which is health insurance for me, Ruchi, and my mom, term insurance for myself, car insurance, and also a corporate medical insurance top up,” Nayyar says.

Daily commuting costs, including Uber rides, car petrol and servicing, added up to nearly ₹1.4 lakh. Travel was another major expense. The couple revealed they took three international trips along with several domestic ones, spending around ₹4 lakh, supplemented by credit card points. “Specifically on our US trip, we ended up spending 2 lakh rupees on shopping. Stay and food was free because my sister lives there,” they added.

Big ticket expenses and total outgo Among the largest single expenses was a gift for family. “I had gifted my dad a new car for 11.2 lakh rupees,” Nayyar shared. Tax dues also came as an unexpected burden. “At the time of ITR filing, we found out that we had some pending tax to pay, so 3.5 lakh rupees worth tax dues.”

Other costs included a gym membership of ₹24,000 for the year and miscellaneous spending such as app subscriptions, coffees and leftover wedding expenses, amounting to around ₹1.5 lakh. Adding everything up, the couple stated, “So, all these together, total expenses in 2025 are 38 lakh rupees.” They also noted that apart from expenses, they jointly invested ₹25 lakh in mutual funds and other private instruments.

Watch the clip here: