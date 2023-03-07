In a first, NASA's Curiosity Rover captures pic of ‘sun rays’ on Mars

The enigmatic planet Mars has been a subject of human fascination since ages. Thanks to the different space agencies, the mystery of the Red Planet is slowly getting unveiled. Also, the social media pages maintained by such organisations give people a glimpse of the Red Planet through videos and pictures. Just like this recent image that captures ‘sun rays’ in the Martian sky for the first time ever.

The image is posted on the official Twitter page of Mars Curiosity Rover along with a descriptive caption. “Well, this is a first... As I watched the sunset last month, I captured something spectacular: My team says these are some of the most clearly visible images of sun rays we've ever seen on Mars!” it reads.

A description is also provided along with the picture. “A panoramic image captured by the Curiosity Mars rover. The dark horizon appears as a jagged sliver along the bottom of the image with the gray Martian sky above. Taken at twilight, the image displays faint white, green, and pink-hued “sun rays” shining through clouds at sunset. The varying light and dark beams radiate from the center of the image upward and outward from the horizon. This panorama was stitched together from 28 images sent to Earth,” it reads.

