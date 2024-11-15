Menu Explore
In Haryana, a buffalo worth 23 crore feasts on dry fruit and eggs. Its semen sells for...

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 15, 2024 02:28 PM IST

A buffalo from Haryana, valued at ₹23 crore, made waves at agricultural fairs, gaining fame for its size, diet, and role in cattle breeding.

A buffalo named Anmol, valued at 23 crore, has become a sensation at agricultural fairs and events across India. The 1,500 kg buffalo has garnered attention at high-profile gatherings such as the Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut, as reported by The Times of India. Known for its immense size, exceptional pedigree, and remarkable breeding potential, Anmol has also captured the hearts of social media users, becoming an overnight viral star.

A buffalo from Haryana, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 crore, gained fame at agricultural fairs across India. (X/@younishpthn)
A buffalo from Haryana, valued at 23 crore, gained fame at agricultural fairs across India. (X/@younishpthn)

(Also read: Man adorns buffalo with 10 kg gold chain after mistaking it for a cow, internet reacts)

A luxurious lifestyle

The buffalo’s extravagant lifestyle comes at a steep price. Its owner, Gill, spends approximately 1,500 daily to ensure the buffalo maintains its health and strength. Anmol’s specialised diet includes a blend of dry fruits, high-calorie foods, and a variety of nutritious items. On its daily menu are 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, 4 kg of pomegranates, 5 kg of milk, and 20 eggs. Additionally, Anmol enjoys oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans, and corn, all contributing to its physique and well-being, preparing it for exhibitions and breeding events.

Dedicated grooming routine

The care Anmol receives goes beyond just food. The buffalo is groomed daily, with a bath twice a day to keep its coat in prime condition. A unique mix of almond and mustard oil is applied to ensure that its glossy coat remains healthy and shiny. Despite the considerable cost of upkeep, Gill is unwavering in his commitment to Anmol, even selling the buffalo’s mother and sister in the past to cover some of the high costs. Anmol’s mother was a highly productive buffalo, known to produce 25 litres of milk daily.

(Also read: Rhino locks horns with buffalo in epic showdown, flips one-tonne giant with unmatched power. Watch)

Anmol’s role in cattle breeding

While Anmol’s size and luxurious diet certainly contribute to its high value, it is the buffalo’s critical role in cattle breeding that drives its immense worth. Anmol’s semen, collected twice a week, is highly sought after by breeders. Each extraction, priced at 250, can be used to breed hundreds of cattle. The steady income generated from these sales amounts to 4-5 lakh every month, helping Gill cover the significant expenses associated with Anmol’s care.

A family member

Despite receiving several lucrative offers to sell Anmol at its 23 crore valuation, Gill has no intention of parting with his beloved buffalo. To him, Anmol is not just an animal but a cherished member of the family.

