Man adorns buffalo with 10 kg gold chain after mistaking it for a cow, internet reacts

A man who seems to have mistaken a buffalo for a cow has gone viral on social media. Wondering why he has become the centre of attention among internet users? The man claims to have bought a 10 kg gold chain for the buffalo. Yes, you read that right. Instagram user Muhammad Danish Yaqoob posted a video of the buffalo and a man adorning it with the expensive gold chain. Man adorning the gold chain on the buffalo. (Instagram/@MuhammadDanishYaqoob)

The video opens to show a buffalo sitting on the ground and two men surrounding it. One of them takes out the 10 kg gold chain from a red coloured box and puts it around the buffalo's neck. The video ends with one of them tying the chain around the cattle.

While sharing the video, Yaqoob, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Mashallah 10kg gold chain for cow. Kitne ki ho gi? (Mashallah 10 kg gold chain for cow. How much does it cost?)

After reading the caption, many people pointed out that it was not a cow but a buffalo. Numerous others were also stunned to see the gold chain and commented on it.

This post was shared on June 10. Since being posted, it has gained close to six million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual said, "Bro, that is buffalo, not a cow."

Instagram user Preeti wrote, "They don't want a gold chain, they want freedom."

Krishnadev Iyer, another Instagram user, posted, "Handle carefully, or the gold paint will stick to your hands."

"Brother, gold will stay with you only, but what will happen to that speechless animal?" added user Umesh Ahirrao.

A fifth shared, "That might be a gold chain, but that is surely not a cow."