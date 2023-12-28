close_game
News / Trending / Elephant forcefully enters Haridwar district court, causes panic

Elephant forcefully enters Haridwar district court, causes panic

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 28, 2023 02:13 PM IST

After the elephant entered the district court, Uttarakhand forest department team engaged to redirect the elephant back to its natural habitat.

Chaos ensued at the district court in Haridwar, Uttrakhand after an elephant broke the gate and entered the premises. A video of this incident was shared on X by Indian Forest Officer, Dr. PM Dhakate. Alongside the video, he also detailed the shocking incident.

Elephant tore down the gate of district court in Haridwar. (X/@Dr. PM Dhakate)

"In areas adjacent to jungles, there have been many occurrences where an Elephant made its way into Haridwar, in this instance it was the District Collector's office, the elephant advanced towards the main gate of the District Court Judiciary and forcefully opened the closed gate. The elephant's navigation along traditional paths is attributed to its remarkable memory. After much effort, the Uttarakhand Forest Department's team actively engaged to redirect the elephant back to its natural habitat," wrote Dr. PM Dhakate in the caption of his post.

The short video shows the elephant roaming outside the court. As people are shouting at the jumbo to get away, it charges towards the court and rams down the main gate. (Also Read: Passengers’ close call with elephant caught on camera. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 27. Since being posted, it has gained several views and numerous likes. Some also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what X users said about the incident:

An individual wrote, "The pachyderm probably seeks justice over loss of habitat. Court was the apt place."

A second added, "After all that grunting and growling by the unseen unknown men, hathi just got curious, and quite bugged."

What are your thoughts on this video?

