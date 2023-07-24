Passengers’ close call with elephant caught on camera. Watch

Have you ever gone on a road trip and come across wild animals crossing the road? It’s quite the sight! Usually, these animals might not even notice our vehicles, and we continue on our journey without any incidents. However, there are times when they do spot us. In those situations, it’s best to stay calm and not move. This is precisely what this viral video shows. The video is equal parts thrilling and scary, and you may find yourself watching it over and over again. The image shows an elephant charging towards a bus full of passengers. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

“When the tusker decided to check out passengers in the bus, everyone led by the bus driver displayed nerves of steel, a great sense of calm and understanding and everything went off well. Video - in Karnataka. Shared by a friend,” wrote IAS Supriya Sahu while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show a bus full of passengers on the side of the road, waiting for the elephant to move away. A few seconds into the video, the elephant charges towards the bus. Though it charges towards the bus, the tusker doesn’t harm the bus or the passengers and simply takes a peek inside before moving on.

Watch the video that captures an elephant charging towards a bus full of elephants below:

The video was shared on July 24. It has since been viewed more than 26,400 times and has over 500 likes. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the encounter between an elephant and passengers:

A Twitter user posted, “Excellent conduct by the people onboard! A perfect way to deal with a mock charge.” “Hats off to that driver too. Though he was tense, he didn’t panic,” expressed another. A third added, “Brilliant. Again goes to show that when in the habitat of other animals, if we don’t disturb them, they won’t bother us. In some lucky cases they might even welcome us with some cute gestures.” “The tusker just came to check the passengers’ welfare and once he found out that everything looked calm and normal - went about his own business!” remarked a fourth. A fifth shared, “Tusker says just joking.

