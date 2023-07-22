Dog imitates human, tries hard to hit a punching bag

Are you a dog lover? Then you may know how the pooches love imitating their pet parents. Social media is filled with videos that show dogs copying different gestures of their humans. Just like this Reddit video that shows a dog trying to hit a punching bag after seeing a man practise with it. The image shows a dog trying to hit a punching bag. (Reddit/@majedhazmi)

The video is shared with a simple but sweet caption that reads, “I'm Tough.” The clip opens to show a man hitting a punching bag. Within moments, a dog joins him to showcase its skill. The pooch keeps on jumping and charging forward with the intention of hitting the bag. Though it initially fails, the dog never gives up. Eventually, it succeeds in hitting the punching bag.

Take a look at this video of a dog and a punching bag:

‘Wow’! Is that the word you are inclined to say? Undoubtedly, it is one such video that has the potential to put a smile on your face. Did it? As for netizens, they took to the comments section of the video to share varied reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of a dog hitting a punching bag:

“I'm not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kick boxer?” joked a Reddit user. “Look at him trying his hardest. Just trying his best. God, dogs are the best,” joined another. “Tae Kwon dog,” added a third. “That's not derps, that's mad skills. Let me see your backflip kick skills. Didn't think so... I am off teaching my dog not to pee in the room for the 100th million time,” commented a fourth. “Awwwww they’re so happy to be involved,” wrote a fifth.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the dog trying to hit a punching bag?