close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bull enters SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, here’s what happened next. Watch viral video

Bull enters SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, here’s what happened next. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 10, 2024 04:48 PM IST

An X user reacted to the video of bull in SBI bank in UP’s Unnao and wrote, “Even they can’t handle bull in lunch break. They are dedicated to their policy.”

A bull made its way inside the State Bank of India (SBI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and waited patiently in a corner for his turn. However, the sight of the bull inside the bank led to chaos. Soon, a security guard shooed it away. A video of the incident has been going viral on the Internet.

Bull standing inside SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. (X/@kumarmanish9)
Bull standing inside SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. (X/@kumarmanish9)

Read| Elephant forcefully enters Haridwar district court, causes panic

“SBI Bank to bull: Abhi lunch time hai [It is lunch time now],” reads the caption to the video shared on X by user Kumar Manish. The video opens to show the bull standing inside the SBI’s Shahganj branch in Unnao. As the video goes on, an individual can be heard asking customers to move back. Towards the end of the clip, the bank’s security guard can be seen shooing away the bull with the help of a stick.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated numerous views. Some even shared their thoughts on the video, with one saying, “Even they can’t handle bull in lunch break. They are dedicated to their policy.” To this, Manish replied, “No special treatment for anyone.” Another reacted with laughing emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever encountered a similar situation? If so, what was the first thing you did?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out