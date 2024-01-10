Bull enters SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, here’s what happened next. Watch viral video

A bull made its way inside the State Bank of India (SBI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and waited patiently in a corner for his turn. However, the sight of the bull inside the bank led to chaos. Soon, a security guard shooed it away. A video of the incident has been going viral on the Internet. Bull standing inside SBI bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. (X/@kumarmanish9)

“SBI Bank to bull: Abhi lunch time hai [It is lunch time now],” reads the caption to the video shared on X by user Kumar Manish. The video opens to show the bull standing inside the SBI’s Shahganj branch in Unnao. As the video goes on, an individual can be heard asking customers to move back. Towards the end of the clip, the bank’s security guard can be seen shooing away the bull with the help of a stick.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated numerous views. Some even shared their thoughts on the video, with one saying, “Even they can’t handle bull in lunch break. They are dedicated to their policy.” To this, Manish replied, “No special treatment for anyone.” Another reacted with laughing emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever encountered a similar situation? If so, what was the first thing you did?