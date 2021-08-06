Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

If you’re someone who follows the social media handles of International Space Station (ISS), then you may be aware of the various kinds of pictures they often share that are captured from space. Just like their latest post that consists of incredible pictures of aurora australis.

“The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica,” the ISS wrote while sharing the pictures.

There is a possibility that the four pictures shared on Instagram will make you gasp in wonder.

The post has been shared a day ago on August 5. Since being posted, it has gathered tons of comments from people. The share has also accumulated nearly 1.3 lakh likes.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “So amazing,” expressed another. “Fantastic,” commented a third.

According to a blog by Nasa, “Auroras happen when ions in the solar wind collide with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen in the upper atmosphere.” It further explains that most commonly observed colour of aurora is green.

What are your thoughts on the post?