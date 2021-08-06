Home / Trending / Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral
The image captured from space shows aurora australis.(Instagram/@iss)
The image captured from space shows aurora australis.(Instagram/@iss)
trending

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

The post on aurora australis by ISS has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:41 PM IST

If you’re someone who follows the social media handles of International Space Station (ISS), then you may be aware of the various kinds of pictures they often share that are captured from space. Just like their latest post that consists of incredible pictures of aurora australis.

“The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica,” the ISS wrote while sharing the pictures.

There is a possibility that the four pictures shared on Instagram will make you gasp in wonder.

+

The post has been shared a day ago on August 5. Since being posted, it has gathered tons of comments from people. The share has also accumulated nearly 1.3 lakh likes.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “So amazing,” expressed another. “Fantastic,” commented a third.

According to a blog by Nasa, “Auroras happen when ions in the solar wind collide with atoms of oxygen and nitrogen in the upper atmosphere.” It further explains that most commonly observed colour of aurora is green.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international space station instagram
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.