Incredible drone show at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of World Cup final stuns people

A video capturing an incredible sight at Narendra Modi Stadium was shared on social media. The clip shows a mesmerising drone show ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final that is scheduled to take place between India and Australia at this stadium.

The video is posted on the official X handle of Doordarshan (DD). “Glimpse of drone show at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The video opens to show the drones in a sphere-like formation lighting up the night sky in a blue hue. Throughout the video, the formations and the colours keep changing.

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 48,000 views. The share has further gathered nearly 700 likes. It also collected a few comments. While one X user wrote, “Just wow”, another reacted with a heart emoticon.

Cricket World Cup 2023:

Today’s match between hosts India and five-time champions Australia is scheduled to start at 2 pm. Fans are eagerly waiting for the final chapter of the mega cricket event that started with an opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The Men in Blue started their journey in the 2023 World Cup with a match against Australia where they emerged victorious. Since then, India continued the winning streak by defeating Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. The team secured a spot in the finals by defeating New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

