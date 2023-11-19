India is vibing to this viral World Cup song as final showdown with Australia nears

Two-time World Cup winners India are gearing up to take on the five-time winners Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, November 19. As the nation is waiting with bated breaths for India to lift the coveted ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy, people are sharing various posts to register their support for the Men in Blue. Now, an artist shared a World Cup song highlighting how an in-form team India will play today and bring the World Cup home for the third time. Wajahat Hasan and team that sang the viral song. (Instagram/@wajahathasan)

“Chak De India,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by artist Wajahat Hasan. The video opens with Hasan heaping praises on Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. He then goes on to name how captain Rohit Sharma and other team members will deliver a stellar performance today to bring the World Cup home after 12 years.

Tune in to this viral World Cup song here:

The song was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since then collected over 48 million views, and the numbers are still going up. Additionally, the video has more than 3.7 million likes and a flurry of comments.

Check out how people reacted to this World Cup song below:

“Viral hit. Love it bro,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Hope India lifts the World Cup on November 19.”

“We will win,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Superb guys.”

What are your thoughts on this World Cup song?

