India receives special shoutout from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup final against Australia

The much-awaited World Cup final match between India and Australia will be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With India just one win away from lifting the coveted trophy on home ground, the excitement among fans and the cricket fraternity has reached an all-time high. Sachin Tendulkar has also joined the bandwagon, cheering for Team India and adding to the already buzzing atmosphere. All eyes are now set on this thriller match as India looks to script history and emerge victorious. Sachin Tendulkar carried the World Cup trophy before the start of the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (AFP)

Tendulkar shared a picture of himself on X and wrote, “India Indiaaa!” Alongside, he added the Indian flag emoticon and the hashtag ‘CWC23Final’. The photo shows him standing behind a cutout that resembles the Indian cricket jersey and posing for the camera.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Sachin Tendulkar right here:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 6.9 lakh views and more than 66,000 likes. Many even retweeted the tweet and cheered for India in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“When India won the World Cup, you were there in the playing 11, but this time, you will be watching from the stadium. Your presence is enough to lift the team’s mood and motivate them. Hope this Indian team will not disappoint you,” posted an individual.

Another added, “History will be created again today.”

“Virat Kohli will come to bat for the first time in ODIs as the player with the most hundreds - the streak Sachin held for 25 years,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “We will lift the trophy today.”

“History will repeat itself and we are going to win the Cricket World Cup trophy after 12 long years. India India,” cheered a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Best wishes to team India for the final match.”

