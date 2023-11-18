close_game
US ambassador Eric Garcetti meets ‘OGs of cricket, ’83 legends,’ roots for India’s World Cup 2023 victory

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 18, 2023 05:30 PM IST

US ambassador Eric Garcetti presented a signed bat legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azad and Ravi Shastri.

India will lock horns against Australia in a thrilling World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Ahead of the much-awaited match, US ambassador Eric Garcetti met a few team members who lifted the World Cup in 1983 for the first time. As a gesture of celebration for the 40th anniversary of the win, Garcetti gifted them a signed bat and rooted for India to lift the trophy once again.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti presented a signed cricket bat to legendary cricketers who were a part of the team that lifted the trophy for the first time. (X/@USAmbIndia)
US ambassador Eric Garcetti presented a signed cricket bat to legendary cricketers who were a part of the team that lifted the trophy for the first time. (X/@USAmbIndia)

“Met the OGs of cricket – ’83 legends @therealkapildev, Sunil Gavaskar, @iRogerBinny, @JimmyAmarnath, @KirtiAzaad, and @RaviShastriOfc! They bowled me over with their stories from India’s first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for #TeamIndia for the World Cup final on Sunday. #MenInBlue, you’re on fire, let’s bring that trophy home once more! @BCCI,” wrote Eric Garcetti while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show Garcetti signing a cricket bat and presenting it to legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azad and Ravi Shastri. As the video goes on, they can be seen exchanging a few World Cup stories and even playing a match. Towards the end of the video, they cut a cake together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of India’s first-ever World Cup win.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 17. It has since been viewed over 89,500 times, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Awesome gesture Your Excellency. Best wishes and warm regards,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “The greatest ever @therealkapildev 175*. There is a movie on this match; hope you have seen it.”

“Thanks, ambassador. Great initiative with cricket diplomacy in strengthening our bonding and relationship with India. All the best. Have a nice day,” posted a third.

A fourth added, “In the presence of cricketing greatness, for sure!”

“You are doing a great job, ambassador! Keep it going!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Love the cricket diplomacy!”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

